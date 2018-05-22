DEPOSITPHOTOS Launches Focused Collection

In a world where visuals are central to businesses of different scale, finding unique content that is also affordable can be a time consuming struggle.

We’re happy to announce that we’ve just released something to help your efforts – the Depositphotos Focused Collection, in a partnership with major agencies such as 500px, Image Source, StockFood and others.

What is Focused Collection?

Focused is a platform that features more than 400,000 images from selected artists around the world. It is a new marketplace for high-quality, original visual content that previously has never been on other stock photography platforms.

Clients will receive extended rights to selected content and have a diverse collection of images to choose from within 30 different categories. Focused Collection also includes personal image selection services, carried out by a creative team that is available upon request and will help you select the best images according to your brief.

Images from the Focused collection range from $49 to $449, depending on the size and license of the individual images. This collection solves the problem of finding content that hasn’t been used before, offering a more exclusive selection of images for your projects.

Perks of Focused Collection

Exclusive collection – images are not available on microstocks

Individual image selection according to your request

Exclusive rights to selected content

Ability to download photographs without watermarks

Simple licenses and all the legal guarantees

Affordable prices from $49

Are you interested?

If this sounds like something that will work for you and your business, give Focused Collection a try! It’s the ideal platform for corporate clients, editors, agencies, marketers and anyone on the lookout for something refreshing and new. If you feel like your projects could use a boost of creativity, this special selection of images from Focused is just the right starting place to start.

