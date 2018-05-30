Democracy walk: Group excited over 19 years unbroken governance

The National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NDSG), an NGO, says that Nigeria witnessing 19 years of unbroken democratic governance is a big milestone that is worth celebrating.

Mr Kleisaint Akor, the Chief Executive and Convener of the group democracy walk, stated this in Abuja.

Akor explained for the country to witness 19 years uninterrupted democratic rule was an indication that Nigerians have realized that there is no better alternative to true democracy.

He said that it was only through this process that people could choose and elect their leaders through free, fair and credible elections.

The Convener lauded all stakeholders in Nigeria, who had played one role or the other to achieving this unbroken democratic governance.

Akor urged Nigerians to shun violence and to continue to support the government toward moving the nation forward.

He said that his group had led thousands of Nigerians for a solidarity walk to create awareness on free, fair and credible 2019 general elections.

NDSG is a pro-democracy group that advocates for public participation in politics and promotes democratic institutional capacities