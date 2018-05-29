Democracy only serving political class, says NLC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, declared the nation’s democracy had only benefited and served the political class and not ordinary Nigerians since the advent of democracy in 1999.

NLC in a statement to mark the nation’s Democracy Day celebration, President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, however, congratulated Nigerians, especially workers on the commemoration of another Democracy Day, saying: “May 29 reminds all of us that we are on a democratic journey. It also affords us the space to review how far and how well this journey has progressed. For Nigerian workers, Democracy Day reminds us of our commitment to building a just society.

He said: “There is no doubt that the mention of ‘people’ thrice in the definition of democracy is not a coincidence. It is only a statement of fact that the people are the fulcrum of democracy.

“So, for us in Nigeria, it is perfectly fitting to ask ourselves ‘how has democracy served the people of Nigeria?’ In our view, 18 years is long enough a time to ask ourselves ‘how much progress have we made as a people in our democratic journey?’ The truth is that 18 years of democracy has come with very sparse rewards for the Nigerian people.

“While we celebrate democracy’s irreplaceable gift of freedom, liberty and popular representation, the truth remains that this democracy has served the political class and not the average Nigerian.

“Unfortunately, those we elected to serve as democratic leaders have not only turned around to serve themselves but continue to exploit every given opportunity to turn the rest of us into paupers in our own land.

“Beside the frequent unlawful dipping of fingers into the public till, everything including salaries, pensions, perquisites, ways and means are skewed in their favour to the exclusion of workers.”