Democracy Day: Adamawa pardons 33 prisoners

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—As part of activities to mark the 2018 Democracy Day, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has pardoned 33 prisoners serving various jail terms in different prisons across the state.

A statement in Yola, yesterday, by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ahmad Sajor, said the governor acted on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 (i) (d) of 1999 Constitution, as amended.

14 of the prisoners were of Yola prison, nine from Jada prison, six from Mubi and three from Numan.

The statement said: “Notwithstanding the fact that the prisoners had been found guilty by courts of justice sitting in Adamawa State, and that they are serving various terms of imprisonment, the declaration of the governor means that the remainder of their sentences have been remitted whole.”

Meanwhile, Governor Jibrilla, in a broadcast, requested all imams and clergymen to organise special prayer session for the nation and the state.

His words: “We should all use the peaceful moments provided by Democracy Day to reflect on the successes recorded by this government in the past three years and also the losses we suffered as a resulted of insecurity.”