Delta congress: Ogodo, authentic APC state chairman —Ezebri

By Lucky Oji

State Treasurer-elect of All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, Ebiakpo Ezebri, has maintained that the newly elected State Working Committee of the party, led by Chief Cyril Ogodo, remains the authentic one.

Ezebri, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Warri, also commended the leader of APC in the state, Olorogun Otega Emerhor and others for the peaceful and successful state congress held on May 21, 2018, in Asaba.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the attempt by some APC members who joined the party last year to hijack the party structure from those who built the party in the state and made unquantifiable sacrifices to the growth of the party overtime.

“I have been in opposition since 1998 as member of APP in Burutu LGA and in 2003, I contested for House of Assembly under ANPP in Burutu. In 2004, I contested for Chairmanship for Burutu LGA under ANPP. In 2007, I was the House of Assembly candidate for ANPP in Burutu, in 2011, also House of Assembly candidate of ANPP, but after the merger in 2014, I became the APC State Financial Secretary, so, it will be inhuman to short-change me with anyone who joined the party in Burutu six months ago. “