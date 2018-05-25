Delta community leader slams Fashola/NERC over epileptic power supply

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele—A community leader in Sapele, Delta State, Mr Ben Tobi, has criticised the Minister of Power, Mr Babatunde Fashola and the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission, NERC, officials over the poor power supply in Sapele, and other parts of the country, saying, “Poor electricity supply in the country is the bane of socio-infrastructural growth in the country.”

Although he commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for “his commendable performances in road projects across the state, Tobi said: “Poor power supply in the country has greatly jeopardized the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari, in fixing the nation’s economy for the better.”

He accused the minister and NERC of being “ineffective in handling a very serious issue such as power in the country,” adding that the minister and all top NERC officials should resign from office for making Nigerians suffer in the hands of power distribution companies.

On governor Okowa’s stride in the state, he said, “The governor is fixing roads, particularly in Sapele, where several road rehabilitation have been done, except the poor job done on Yoruba Road, where the contractor must go back to site to do a proper job.”