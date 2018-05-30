Dalung wants NFF to put off its elections

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to put off its election billed for September to enable the NFF concentrate on the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Dalung noted that the Federal government has invested so much towards qualifying and achieving a respectable World Cup result, stressing that a call for purchase of forms and setting up of an electoral committee at this time was a distraction to the team’s preparation.

“The NFF should put everything concerning elections and electoral committees on hold and concentrate on the World Cup preparation which is more important to the passion of the country.

“The country has invested so much right from the campaign for a ticket till date so we cannot afford any distractions in the name of elections.

“The World Cup and elections cannot be pursued concurrently, therefore all issues on the next elections into the NFF board should be suspended pending the outcome of legal advice from the Attorney- General on the decision of the Supreme Court on the current crises in the Federation.”