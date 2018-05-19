How Customs intercepted $181,000 drugs at airport

The Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has attributed the seizure of 180 cartons of pharmaceutical products (Tramadol Capsules), estimated at a monetary value of $181.000 to intelligence driven approach used by officers on duty.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Shoboiki Jayne made this known while handing over the seized items to National Agency for Food, Drug, Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

The CAC also disclosed that the Tramadol capsules were seized precisely at Sahcol Shed by the operatives of her Command, using intelligence driven technique to uncover the real contents of the item packed in cartons.

Comptroller Shoboiki said, “We must continue to work hard in enforcing government’s policies to protect our economy, while facilitating trade in line with global best practice. Customs under the watch of CGC Hameed Ali is intelligence driven, as such, we are well trained to carry out our statutory duties effectively”.

Receiving the drugs, the Deputy Director of NAFDAC at MMAC, Pharmacist Udoekpo Ekpo, commended Comptroller Shoboiki and her officers for their swift intervention in seizing the items, thereby preventing such large quantity of drugs from going into wrong hands.

Pharmacist Ekpo added, “This is a remarkable seizure. I thank the CAC of this Command and her team for being alert in intercepting these items. I also commend the Command for collaborating with other agencies of government in the area of intelligence sharing. I can assure everyone that NAFDAC will carry out a thorough investigation, in order to unravel those behind the importation of these drugs”.