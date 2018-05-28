Crisis looms in Nasarawa as Speaker, lawmakers allegedly shut out by Gov Almakura’s aides

By David Odama

LAFIA–There are strong indications of looming crisis between the legislature and the executive members in Nasarawa state as both the Speaker, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly were denied entry into the government House venue of the inauguration of the local government chairmen elected, weekend, by the Al-Makura Aides in Lafia.

The Speaker who was in accompany of the majority leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga(APC-Awe North) and other members of the House were blocked at the gate by the security personnel attached to the government House, preventing the lawmakers from attending the function.

A member of the Assembly, revealed that this was the fifth time the speaker has been denied access to government House, a situation he said is an indication of looming soar relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state.

According to the angry lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity, the speaker and other members were denied access to the government House in the presence of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Gov.Tanko Al-Makura, who stood his ground that he had been given a standing order not to allow in.

According to the source, “We will not continue to see Aides and security personnel attached to Gov. Tanko Al-Makura denying us entry into the government House as honourable members of the state assembly and they must be surely called to order because we were all elected by the citizens of the state in one capacity or the other.

“This situation, if not handled well, will definitely cause a serious crack between the executive and the legislature in Nasarawa state.

“How will a whole speaker, the number three citizen of the state, be denied entrance into the government house? This is a serious embarrassment to our integrity and the assembly as an institution,” the source said.

The legislator urged the governor to call his Aides and other security personnel to order in the interest of peace and development.

Vanguard finding at the scene of the incident revealed that the security acted on an instructions even as Some of the APC stakeholders, who were equally denied access to the government house at the gate were unhappy with the way and manner the security personnel denied the number three citizen of the state and other members access to the function.