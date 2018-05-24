Countdown (21) Eagles shape up for Congo DR

Almost all the 30 players listed by coach Gernot Rohr for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have reported in Uyo, Akwa Ibom to prepare for the warm up friendly against Congo DR on May 28 in Port Harcourt.

As at yesterday only captain John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa and John Ogu are still being expected to arrival at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort camp in Uyo. It was gathered that Victor Moses has been granted an extension.

The Super Eagles are expected to continue with light training, which started yesterday as the prepare for the match against Congo DR who are also coming with an array of Euro-based players.

The team are expected to leave for Port Harcourt Saturday ahead of a friendly against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.