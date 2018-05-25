Children’s Day: Intensify efforts to release Leah, remaining Chibok girls, Senate tells FG

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— AHEAD of this year’s Children Day’s celebration, the Senate, yesterday, challenged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at releasing Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl yet to be released.

The Senate also urged the government to speed up effort at freeing the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in the custody of Boko Haram Insurgents, even as it felicitated with the Federal Government and the families of the Dapchi schoolgirls that had been released.

Resolutions of the upper chamber, yesterday, were sequel to a motion by Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Binta Masi Garba (APC, Adamawa North) and entitled: “2018 Children’s Day Celebration.”

The motion was co-sponsored by Senators Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North); Rose Oko (PDP, Cross River North); Oluremi Tinibu (APC, Lagos Central); Fatima Raji-Rasaki (PDP, Ekiti Central); Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South); Monsurat Sunmonu (APC, Oyo Central); Yele Omogunwa (APC, Ondo South) and John Enoh (APC, Cross River Central).

Presenting the motion, Senator Garba explained that the Nigerian child played a significant role in the development of the country, adding that there was the need to lay a good foundation for them and secure their future.