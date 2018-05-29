Chevron assures N-Delta host communities of support

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited has assured host communities of its commitment to the development of education, health and economic climate in its areas of operation.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, gave the assurance in Warri, Delta State, during the handover of the Chevron-Discovery learning alliance, DLA, learning centre initiative in the state to 10 benefitting schools.

He said that the company had continued to make substantial impact in its host communities in the areas of building human and institutional capacity. “This is in addition to infrastructural development which we have sponsored directly and through the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, with communities around our operational areas,” he said.

He explained that the Chevron DLA learning centres initiative in the state was to enhance the level of education in schools and improve educational opportunities for children and communities.