Carpenter electrocuted in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—ATTEMPT by mother to one of the Super Eagles players to ward off robbers from her compound in Uyo has claimed the life of a carpenter, Nathaniel Archibong, contracted to make wood that would be laid with certain armoured cable.

An eyewitness, Iboro Sunday, said, Archibong, was in the process of performing the task when electric power was supplied to the area and he was electrocuted

Sunday, yesterday, disclosed that the deceased hailed from Ikot Ekwere Itam community in Itu local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, but resided at Urua Ekpa area of Uyo

However, a relative of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, lamented that it was in the process of searching for his daily bread that Natta, as he was fondly called, met his untimely death.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom State, DSP Odiko McDon, said he was not aware of the incident.

He said, “I cannot confirm it, I have not received an official report about the incident. I cannot comment on any report that I have not received officially. You are the first person telling me that, I’m not aware of it.”