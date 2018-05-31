Buhari mourns death of Punch Chairman, Gbadebowale Aboderin

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60.

The President equally commiserated with all members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said he believes that Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, will be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of these sectors.

The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.

Aboderin; according to a statement by the Aboderin Family of Kudeti in Ibadan, in Oyo state signed by Angela Emuwa; died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, at the age of 60.