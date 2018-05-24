Breaking: Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim

US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un on Thursday that their planned June 12 summit in Singapore would not take place, blaming recent “hostility” from the North Korean regime.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in a letter to Kim released by the White House.

Trump’s letter came after North Korea attacked US Vice President Mike Pence as “ignorant and stupid” for his warnings over the planned summit, renewing a threat to cancel the historic talks.