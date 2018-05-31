Breaking: Dino Melaye asks Buhari to apologise to NASS …

by Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West has asked President Muhammad Buhari to as a matter of urgency, apologize to the National Assembly for allegedly making what he termed, disparaging statements against the integrity of the Parliament when he said some lawmakers have been there for 10 years without doing anything.

Senator Melaye who came under Order 14, personal explanation drew the attention of the Senate to what he described as “in parliamentary and uncomplimentary language” of President Buhari; asking him to tenders an unreserved apology.

Presenting video evidence before the Senate, Melaye said that Buhari made the uncharitable statement when he met with members of his campaign organization led by the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs, Col. Hameed Ali in his Aso Rock Villa last week; pointing out that most appointees of government draw strength from the President’s disposition to behave rudely to the institution of the Senate.

Melaye also questioned why the Comptroller General of Customs, Handed Ali should be at the head of the campaign organisation of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the Nigeria Customs is a paramilitary organisation and that the position of Comptroller General is a rank which should be separated from politics.

The lawmaker who noted that this explained why he moved earlier that the Comptroller of Customs should wear his uniform, said, “If he had worn his uniform, he wouldn’t have led the Buhari Campaign Organisation.”

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser. NSA, Major- General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, retd is at the moment at a closed session with the Senators, briefing them on the proliferation of dangerous firearms, spate of killings by terrorists and kidnapping by Hoodlums across the country.

Details later …