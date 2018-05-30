Breaking: Lawmaker slumps while jogging in Calaber

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU (CALABAR)

CALABAR – The lawmaker representing Obudu state constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Mr. Steven Ukpukpen, on Wednesday died of possibly heart attack (cardiac arrest) while on his morning routine exercise.



The incident happened at about 7am along Moore Road in Calabar close to Central Bank of Nigeria.

Vanguard gathered the deceased lawmaker was initially rushed to the nearby Navy Clinic, but medical officials on duty suggested that he was in a critical condition and therefore directed that he should be transferred to another hospital.

Ukpukpen was, however, confirmed dead by medical officials in a private where he was later rushed to.

His corpse was thereafter taken to the Anatomy Unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where he was also confirmed dead.

Reacting to the development, Speaker of the CRHA, Mr. John Gaul-Lebo, said he was in shock over the development.

Gaul-Lebo, who was in a meeting with the family of the deceased as at 11.51am, said the House would later issue a statement over the shocking death of the lawmaker.

“I am still in shock. I do not know what to say. We are in a meeting with the family members and we would later issue a statement on the sad development,” he said.

