Breaking: IPOB’s Sit-at-home directive records complete compliance in Onitsha

The Sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB in remembrance of the fallen heroes of Biafra and those killed in the struggle for the actualization of Biafra recorded total compliance in Onitsha and Nnewi, as all the markets and shops in the two cities were today under locks and keys.

Commercial banks in the two cities, roads and street markets and shops all observed the directives as people stayed back in their homes in observance.

All the Federal high ways, especially Onitsha Enugu expressway, from Asaba end of the road to Zik’s roundabout, down to New Motor Spare Parts, Nkpor, and further to former Ogbunike Toll Gate were ghosts of themselves as motorists and people deserted the roads in observance of the IPOB/MASSOB directive.

As early as 6am, while returning from Nnewi, Upper Iweka which is known for its busy nature, as Vanguard’s visit revealed, was deserted, even as Newspaper distribution to Owerri and Awka was impossible as vehicles that ferried them were nowhere to be seen throughout Nnewi and Onitsha roads.