Breaking: Finally, Reps kill Peace Corps Bill

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA– THE House of Representatives despite efforts from Lawmakers to save the Peace Corps Bill, finally killed it after a two hour long debate.

The Bill which was initially rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari who cited security and paucity reasons couldn’t sail through on Thursday as Lawmakers roundly condemned it.

The last speaker on it, Rep Alhassan Ado Doguwa finally rested the Bill when he told his colleagues that”the two reasons cited by Mr President were enough reasons to silent the the bill.

Details soon…