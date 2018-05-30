Breaking News
Breaking: Dino Melaye dumps APC for PDP

On 12:33 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Embattled outspoken Senator Dino Melaye has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. Dino Melaye

Details later…


