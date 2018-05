By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court holden in Port Harcourt, has declared the ward, Local Government and the State congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held on the 19th, 20th and 21st of May null and void.

Justice C Nwogu, who gave this ruling today said that the attitude of the APC holding the same congresses barred by the court on a later date was contempt, stressing that it was targetted at arm-twisting the judiciary.

Details later.