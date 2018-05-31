Breaking: Boko Haram kills five soldiers in Borno ambush

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

About five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack and ambush laid by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect in Pidang – Bita village of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.



This fresh attack is coming barely a week when a new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu who is the son of the soil assumed the mantle of leadership.

During the ambush, quiet a number of the insurgents were also killed by troops.

This was contained in a press statement on Thursday night by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, which was made available to Vanguard.

The statement: “Troops of 271 Tasks Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole today Thursday 31 May 2018, while on clearance operation along Pridang – Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, fought through an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists.

“During the fight troops ran into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) buried along Pridang – Bitta road by Boko Haram Terrorists before encountering the ambush.

“In the fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack.

“The remains of the deceased personnel have been promptly evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.” Chukwu’s statement concluded. End