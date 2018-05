It’s no longer news that reports went viral on social media concerning Bobrisky’s wedding which was supposed to have taken place last Sunday, as announced by the cross-dresser himself.

But what is news now is that the Nigerian male cross-dresser, has taken to his Snap Chat platform to debunk news of the proposed wedding, as it never happened. He cried out that he lied about getting married and that the photos that went viral online were actually Bobrisky having a bridal photo session.