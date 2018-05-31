Berom urge Lalong to act over renewed attacks in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Following renewed attacks and killings in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government areas of Plateau State, Berom people have appealed to the state government not to allow peace efforts made in the last three years go to waste, but do more to protect defenceless people.

The people, on the platform of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation, BECO, described the month of May as “a bloody one for them due to the resurgence of silent killings and wanton destruction of farmlands.”

Briefing journalists yesterday at the BECO Secretariat in Jos, Vice President of the organisation, Da Iliya Kim, in company of other registered Berom organisations, highlighted the number of attacks and people killed between April 8 and May 29, and appealed that the White Paper on the Berom-Fulani Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by Governor Simon Lalong be released and implemented.

He said: “We have statistics that 33,000 people are displaced, 54 communities taken over by herdsmen, our people are being harassed and sent out of their ancestral homes and efforts to get back to rebuild their homes have met with stiff resistance.”