Battle in Imo APC as Okorocha installs acting chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Governor Rochas Okorocha’s camp Wedneserday installed an acting chairman of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Chris Oguoma.



It was gathered that the event took place at the party Secretariat, in Owerri, where loyalists to Okorocha stormed the party office, to partake in the installation ceremony.

It will be recalled that the police cordon off, the party secretariat, after it was set ablaze by some suspected hoodlums.

The emergence of a factional chairman of the party, is coming when the Imo state government had went to court to challenge the validity of the APC, congress conducted in the state.

However, at the party secretariat, among the dignitaries were Okorocha’s anointed governorship aspirant in APC, Mr. Uche Nwosu, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugonna Ozuigbo among other lawmakers of APC, extraction as well as proponents of the Rescue mission government of Okorocha.