Ayade, stakeholders urge Buhari to sign African Trade agreement

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— Critical stakeholders as well as Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, have encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the African Trade agreement which he hesitated to sign recently in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.

They noted that the country will benefit immensely from it as it will ensure that the country expands her vast opportunities and boost its global position.

Ayade and other stakeholders made the call in Calabar when the Nigeria Office Trade Negotiations, NOTN, in the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industries and Investments held the fifth national stakeholders sensitisation forum on the African Continental Free Trade Area, where they emphasized the need for Nigeria to exert her influence and economic powers for better trade opportunities.

The event was declared open by Governor Ayade. It had all critical stakeholders from the South-South states in attendance.

Director General and Chief Trade Negotiator for Nigeria, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe remarked that the essence of the national sensitisation was to illustrate the imperative need for the country to boost intra-African trade as a way of bolstering Nigeria’s economy as the number one in Africa and 26th in the world, and harnessing many opportunities within Africa.