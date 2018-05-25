AXA Mansard sponsors Children’s Finance Education Fair

IN commemoration of the annual Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has partnered with ‘Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe’ to host the 2nd edition of the Annual Children’s Finance Fair.

The event, which is strictly for children under the age of 17, their parents, teachers and guardians, is scheduled to hold tomorrow.

The Children’s Finance Fair will feature discussions on a host of issues related to children and money matters, including the following: Teaching children about money, Children’s savings products, Identifying and developing children’s talents, Investments for Children, Funding children’s education, Educational Insurance, Life Insurance, Mutual Funds and Trust Funds.

The participants will also have a meet and greet session with representatives of the AXA Mansard Plc who will give them first-hand information on some of the best children’s banking and savings products. There will also be an exciting Monopoly Tournament with lots of great prizes!

Speaking about the fair, the Group Head, Strategy, Planning and Marketing, AXA Mansard Group, Mr. Kola Oni noted that, the brand is delighted to associate with children to commemorate the 2018 Children’s Day.