ASUU sets up c’ttee to assess TETFUND projects in UI

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—DISSATISFIED with the quality of work by contractors handling the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, projects at the University of Ibadan, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UI chapter has set up a monitoring committee to ensure that the projects meet a standard model.

The Union said it had observed that some buildings constructed in the Faculty of Education and in the Department of Statistics by the same contractor in less than a year could be described as having failed integrity test.

Chairman of the union, Dr. Deji Omole said this while speaking on the resolutions of the congress.

Omole said: “We need to go through the papers and see what model was specified and what has been delivered. We need to begin to firm up our oversight function to ensure that those that are supposed to be in jail for poor performances are not handling projects on our campuses. This is why we have decided to set up a committee to oversee how government funds are being administered to fund building projects in the university. We deserve to know because no contractor fought with us when we were struggling in getting the government to increase funding in Universities.”