Army intercepts three trucks loaded with over 300,000 pump action cartridges

By Evelyn Usman

Three trucks loaded with over 300,000 live cartridges of Pump Action riffles have been intercepted by personnel of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army , in Igbogila Balogun area of Owode Ibese, Ogun state.

The arrest as gathered, was made at the early hours of Thursday. However, no arrest was made as occupants of the trucks with plate numbers AAA 409 ZV, BDG 782 XU and GGE 88 XU, fled when the trucks were stopped for a search.

The ammunitions were concealed in an in-built compartment of the trucks. As at the time of the interception, they were empty, until the in-built boards were removed.

Briefing newsmen on the arrest, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Iniobong Udoh , explained that the feat was achieved following calls received by members of the public.

Represented by the Commander, 35 Artilery Brigade, Brigadier General Olaniiyi Olatunde said : ” Following calls received from well-meaning Nigerians, our patrol teams in Anti Smuggling, Anti Pipeline Vandalization, on 30th May, 2028, at about 2.58 am, in conjunction with the Police, State Security Service, SSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other well-meaning Nigerians , intercepted the trucks loaded with cartridges at Balogun village, at Agbogila road, Ilara road.

The cartridges were contained in boxes concealed in a way that it will be difficult for any usual patrol or checkpoint to discover.

When our troops stopped them for stop and search, , the occupants took to their heels . We pursued them but didn’t get any of them. Troops are still on their trail.”

He disclosed that the ammunition were suspected to have been brought from the Republic of Benin but could not state the destination they were being taken to.

The pack containing the cartridges read DIANA 32 Hunting selection.

Appreciating members of the public for availing the Army with the information which he described as swift, Udoh, stated that the Army would continue the fight against criminality , in order to rid the nation of bad elements.