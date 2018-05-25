APC shifts Convention date

NAN

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its National Convention for Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The party gave the new date via its official twitter handle, @OfficialAPCNg on Thursday night.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi added that “inauguration of new Party executives will subsequently hold on Monday, June 25, 2018”.

The decision followed the Party’s approval of a request by the National Convention Committee chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Before now, the APC had settled for June 2 for its National Convention as contained in a notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but many stakeholders pushed for the new date in view of the ongoing Ramadan which will be concluded before June 23.