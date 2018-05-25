APC, PDP in war of words over destruction of Fayemi’s Billboards

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The APC has petitioned the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Department of State Security (DSS) over the destruction of a billboard belonging to its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Oye Ekiti.

It was gathered the billboard located at Ayede Junction in the town was alleged to have been destroyed during the PDP rally which took place earlier in the week.

Reporters learned that the billboard was destroyed by hoodlums allegedly led by a local government chairman who was said to have stormed the place in a Toyota Hummer Bus.

The action sparked tension in the town as some APC members who wanted to launch a counter-attack but were prevailed upon by their leaders.

The APC Chairman in the state Chief Olajide Awe, accused Governor Ayo Fayose of complicity saying “Fayemi’s billboard was vandalized when he (Fayose) led the PDP rally to the town.”

Awe said, “Fayose destroyed it with his thugs, we are taking action on it. I have told our members in Oye to be vigilant. In a situation where the governor exhibits that, it is uncalled for.

“It is abnormal, I have told our party members to be calm, we are taking action including judicial action against those who participated in the destruction of the billboard.

“Fayose was there at the rally at Oye town, and the rally was organized by the PDP and the chief security officer of the state was there. What further evidence do you need?”

But in a swift reaction, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, accused the APC chairman and members of his party of attempting to blackmail Fayose.

Adebayo said, “We don’t habour hoodlums in our party, it is APC that harbours hoodlums, and you can see it from their recent congresses. “PDP is a party of peace, our rally in Oye that day was peaceful, and the governor and our members were not responsible for the destruction of the billboard.

“APC should search its ranks for those who destroyed the billboard if ever it was destroyed because I am hearing it for the first time. Governor Fayose knows nothing about it, and our members know nothing about it.”

The APC in the petition to the Police and DSS signed by its State Secretary, Mr. Paul Omotosho, alleged that the APC and its supporters had been under various forms of attacks by Governor Fayose’s supporters since he became governor of the state on October 16, 2014. “Our party members in Oye Ekiti who witnessed the incident yesterday informed us that Governor Fayose who led the campaign team of his deputy and the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Prof Olusola Eleka to Oye LGA, directed the local government chairman, Mr. Alonge Sunday; Oye LG PDP Chairman, Mr. Sunday Ojo; Oye ward 1 Chairman, Ogundele Abiodun; and one Odeyemi who is councillor for Oye Ward II, to destroy Dr. Fayemi’s billboard which was erected in front of St Augustine Secondary School, Oye Ekiti, close to the junction towards Isan.

“The above-mentioned PDP officials promptly carried out the Governor’s directive by supervising the destruction of the billboard. It is unfortunate that this barbaric act was carried out in the presence of policemen who could not make any arrest.