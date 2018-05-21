APC, nPDP leaders meet in Abuja today

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—THE national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, and members of new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, will meet in Abuja today in a last-ditch effort to contain agitations.

The nPDP had given President Muhammadu Buhari a week ultimatum to address perceived marginalisation or they will seek membership elsewhere.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, who disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday, also said the letter written to APC was to forestall the parallel congresses that trailed the party across the country, which is a reflection of the internal crisis.

Baraje said: “Let me state clearly that the crisis of parallel congresses of the party across the states was foreseen. Our letter, promptly and appropriately addressed, would have settled these problems before now.

“In the letter, we never said we gave ultimatum. But we advised them.

“The party has invited us, exactly on the seventh day of the letter. They wanted us to meet that same day, but because we were speaking for several leaders across the country, we told them we could not.

“We have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow (today), from 2p.m.”