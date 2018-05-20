APC inaugurates two state chairmen in Taraba state

By John Mkom, Jalingo

Two parallel state executives of All Progressive Congress were inaugurated in Taraba state due to disagreement among the party leaders in the state.

The state congress which was slated to be held at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo Taraba state capital was postponed by the congress committee due security reasons.

The chairman of the congress committee Gen. Danjuma Danbazau on Saturday at Jolly Nyame Stadium told delegates who were to vote at the congress that a convenient date would be communicated in due course.

At about 8:14 am today (Sunday) a faction of the party led by the minister for women and social development Sen. Aisha Arhasan and the secretary of the congress committee Alhaji Muhamed A. Umar quickly conducted a factional congress at Gonvi Hotel in Jalingo.

The factional congress at Gonvi Hotel produced the former Taraba state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state Alhaji Abdulmumuni Vaki as the state chairman of the APC

Another faction of the party in the state led by Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf and 12 governorship aspirants of the party in the state and three officials of the congress committee conducted another state congress at Fast Track Hotel.

The Yusuf led faction also produced Barr. Ibrahim Elsudi as the chairman of the APC in Taraba state.

The chairman of the congress committee Gen. Danjuma Danbazau latter inaugurated the Aisha factional group at Unity House at the resident of Sen. Aisha Arhasan in Jalingo.

Danbazau said the officials he inaugurated at the Aisha’s house was the authentic leadership in the state that was conducted officially by the congress committee through a free and fair process, even though he was not the venue of the congress.

He said he did not mandate any member of the committee to inaugurate any other faction of the party anywhere in the state.

Vanguard gathered that Gen. Danbazau the chairman of the congress committee was held hostage at Fast Track Hotel by the Yusuf A. Yusuf group of which produced vented him from attending any of the congress.

All other aspirants of the party in the state who vied for the state chairmanship of the party in the state apart from Abdulmumuni Vaki who were at Fast Track Hoyel Stepped down for Ibrahim Elsudi who emerges as a consensus candidate.