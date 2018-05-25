How APC divided in the states

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Despite the controversies that characterised the recent congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC across the country, expectations that the hierarchy of the party would address the issue immediately have been dashed.

The party is not expected to address the controversy that saw the party split in as many as 13 states until next week when the National Working Committee, NWC is expected to meet.

It is at that meeting that the party is expected to formally address the reports from the appeal committees which adjudicated over the disputes that arose from the congresses.

Remarkably, the stakeholders remain convinced that the crisis will not affect the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari who many generally expect to win the presidential ticket of the party in the forthcoming primaries of the party.

That assurance nonetheless, the integrity of the party ahead of the elections remain an issue as many stakeholders worry that the party could splinter if the crises spreading across the party are not adequately addressed.

The crises are particularly located at the state level where parallel executives are now believed to have been planted in as many as 13 chapters of the party.

The bother for many is that even Lagos, Kwara and Katsina which had in the past not been directly affected at the state level now seem to have parallel executives.

Even more, is the personality of those involved in the crises as in Enugu State where passionate supporters of the president are at different positions in the composition of the state executive council.

Adamawa

In Adamawa State, erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal who was also the immediate past national vice-chairman (Northeast) of the party is aligned with Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Senator Abubakar MoAllayidi, and Chief Marcus Gundiri against Governor Bindo Jibrilla who has Senator Binta Garba as one of his main backers.

Ebonyi State

The party in Ebonyi is divided between the minister of science and technology, Dr. Ognonnanya Onu and Senator Julius Ucha who was the party’s 2015 governorship candidate. The two factions have Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze and Hon Ben Nwaobasi respectively as chairmen of the two factions.

Enugu

The party is polarised in two factions with Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Dr. Ben Nwoye as chairmen of the two different factions.

The Nwoye faction is mainly backed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

The other faction backed by the director general of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, National Vice Chairman APC, South East, Emma Eneukwu; Joe Orji and Baywood Ibe amongst others elected Deacon Ogbodo as state chairman.

Rivers

In Rivers State the party is polarised between supporters of the state party leader, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe.

The Amaechi faction after earlier indecision, elected a long time ally of the minister of transportation, Mr. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as state chairman at a re-arranged state congress, last Sunday.

Abe is backed by several party chieftains at the grassroots including several of those who served in the Amaechi cabinet in Rivers State.

Delta State

In Delta State, the party is divided into two factions with one led by Olorogun Otega Emerhor and the other led by Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Ogboru/Omo Agege tendency on Saturday elected Prophet Jones Erue, a former associate of Emerhor’s as chairman while the Emerhor faction on Monday elected Cyril Ogodo as state chairman following the rezoning of the offices by Emerhor just before the factional congresses.

Those aligned to Emerhor include a number of governorship hopefuls and party chieftains including Hycianth Enuha, Victor Ochei, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Aligned to the Great Ogboru/Ovie-Omo Agege tendency in the state include Solomon Edojah, Frank Kokori and Dr. Iyke Odikpo.

Oyo State

In Oyo State, Governor Abiola Ajimobi is aligned against a coalition of allies of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Lam Adesina and those of the minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu.

The crisis in the state chapter in Oyo State is so deep that it even goes down to a split in the former united state executive of the party as different officers of the party at the state level aligned themselves between Ajimobi’s faction known as SENACO and those of the United Forum which also has some federal and state legislators.

Kwara State

The party in Kwara State is split between the factions loyal to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and that loyal to the minister of information, culture and tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The mainstream of the party including all members of the National Assembly, House of Representatives and all but one member of the State House of Assembly belong to the mainstream of the party loyal to Saraki.

The other faction which surprisingly emerged last Saturday includes those disaffected with Saraki including a former aide of Saraki’s who grouped around Alhaji Mohammed.

Katsina State

The mainstream of the party in Katsina is loyal to President Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari. However, long time dissidents who formed the APC Akida group continue to invent relevance and they operate mainly from Abuja and Kaduna.

Lagos State

The mainstream of the party in Lagos is united behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and used the process of affirmation to endorse a new state executive which has Alhaji Babatunde Balogun as the new state chairman.

The congress which brought him to office was attended by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, all federal legislators and all but one member of the state House of Assembly.

The rival faction has Faud Oki as chairman had only one elected political office holder in the person of Mrs. Omotayo Odutan.

However, conspicuously absent at both congresses were the immediate past state governor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and the Naitonal Legal Adviser, Mr. Muiz Banire, actions that tended to provoke insinuations of their probable support for the Oki faction.

Ondo State

In Ondo State the party is divided between those supportive of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and those opposed to him mostly supportive of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The congress in Ondo turned bloody after journalists and stakeholders in the rival faction against the governor were attacked last Saturday when they were holding their congress.

There are other crises in, Imo, Kogi, Taraba,Zamfara States among others.