APC chieftain calls for crop processing centers in Ogun

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency of Ogun, Mr Bolaji Akinola, has called for the establishment of Staple Crop Processing Centers (SCPC) and cold chain solution for farmers in the state.

Akinola said in a statement on Sunday that the setting up of the SCPCs across the state would drastically reduce the wastage of agricultural produce.

He added that the centers would also increase the state’s internally generated revenue and create employment for the youth.

Akinola said the centres should be established in all the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas of the state to ensure ease of access by all farmers.

“Ogun State is well positioned to lead the drive for diversification of Nigeria’s economy and reduce our over-dependence on oil revenue.

“However, it is no longer the vogue to export raw materials or agricultural produce. The way to wealth is value addition.

“The staple crop processing centers will help farmers add value to their produce before they are taken to the market.

“The centres will also reduce wastage and seasonality of these crops.

“For instance, during rainy season, we see an abundance of certain crops but these crops suddenly disappear after the season,” Akinola said in the statement.

He noted that the centres would help put an end to the disappearance of crops after the season.

Akinola, who is also a maritime expert, said Nigeria must de-emphasize the exportation of raw agricultural produce, adding that “this does not help the national economy”.

“The wealth is in the hands of those that add value to crops and to raw materials.

“For instance, Africa exports 70 percent of world’s cocoa, yet it derives less than five percent of the 120 billion dollars’ global cocoa Gross Domestic Product.

“This is because it barely adds value to its cocoa before exporting.

“In the same vein, Africa exports about 50 percent of the world gold, but accounts for less than three percent of the gold GDP for the same reason.

“Only those who add value to commodities derive wealth from it,” he said.

Akinola said that farmers in Ogun would benefit tremendously from cold chain solution as it would help post-harvest management of their crops.

According to him, the state needs a robust supply system that can improve farming income by reducing the considerable wastage that blights its rural areas.

“Another critical need of our farmers today is an effective cold chain solution that will integrate the supply chains for agricultural commodities from their respective production centres to processing and consumption centres.

“This will reduce physical wastage and loss of value of perishable commodities,” he said.

Akinola said farmers in the state would derive more benefits from their labour when losses that occurred in the process of bringing produce to market are reduced through cold chain solutions and operation of crop processing centers.

“We need to create more wealth for those who provide food for us all. This is the way to attract our youths to farming.

“However, farmers’ income can only be increased substantially only when we help them increase the sales of their crops and increase the market rate of their agricultural produce.

“Staple Crop Processing Centers and cold chain solution are key enablers to make these happen,” Akinola said.