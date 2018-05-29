Anniversary: Rivers PDP chairman hails Wike

Overwhelmed with joy over the numerous grassroots projects lined up for commissioning in commemoration of Governor Nyesom Wike’s three years in office as Rivers State governor, Mr Felix Obuah, state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commended the governor on his third year in office.

Obuah, in a statement by his media aide, said the landmark achievements of Wike in all sectors of the state’s economy will remain indelible in the sands of history for posterity, stressing that it’s only the blind and self-seeking aggrieved individuals who will refuse to acknowledge these achievements.