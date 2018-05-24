Amnesty Report: DHQ alleges plot to destabilise Nigeria

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA— THE Defence Headquarters, DHQ, yesterday accused the Amnesty International, AI, of planning to destabilize Nigeria, saying credible information at its disposal showed that the group had concluded plans to destroy the country.

DHQ said it had received credible intelligence report of a plan by AI to release a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP camps in the North East region of Nigeria.

This came as the Presidency faulted the report AL plans to release alleging human rights violation by Nigerian security agencies, describing it as a wild goose chase without any substance.

The presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said the AI report lacked credibility.

The Presidency said: “The recent report by Amnesty International alleging human rights violation by Nigerian security agencies is inherently battling with credibility falling short of evidential narration

“It is short on credibility because it does not contain factual leads that could have laid the foundation for investigative actions.

“Findings are attributed to people, but proper description of such people is not provided.”