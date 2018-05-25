Amassoma crisis: Bayelsa deputy gov condoles with bereaved families

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA —Deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), has expressed the state government’s condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the avoidable incident of Tuesday at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

He stated this at a meeting with stakeholders of Amassoma community over the crisis that engulfed the community in his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

According to him, the state government shares the pain of members of the bereaved families and assured that government will assist in the treatment of those that sustained injuries in the fracas.

He added that the state government sympathizes with those that lost valuables to the crisis.

While appealing to all to exercise restraint and remain law abiding, the deputy governor assured that an investigative panel would soon be constituted to get to the root of the matter, with a view to forestalling similar occurrence in the future.