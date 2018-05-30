Agatu crisis: Sheathe your swords, Mark tells warring communities

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—FORMER Senate President, Senator David Mark (PDP, Benue South), yesterday, pleaded with warring communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

Agbaduma, Abugbe and Aila communities in Agatu are reported to have been engaged in a battle over ownership of land and fish ponds in the area.

No fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed while scores of houses and property burnt, just as the communities have been deserted as people scampered for safety to neighbouring communities in Nasarawa State.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark who appealed to the combatants to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue to resolve the dispute, said: “Resort to self-help as a means of solving any problem is counter-productive. Killing one another will only aggravate the situation. We must embrace dialogue as a panacea for peace to reign.

“I urge security operatives to rise up to the challenge and restore normalcy to the war-torn communities.”