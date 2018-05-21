Academic staff union of Abiapoly suspends strike

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Abia State Polytechnic, Aba Chapter, have suspended their 6 weeks-old industrial action.

This followed the conclusion of the congress of the union today at Aba with the members voting to resume work immediately.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of ASUP (JAC) Mr. Godswill Uma confirmed the suspension of the strike and pleaded with the state government to help the management of the institution to fulfill the terms of the agreement that led to the suspension of the industrial action.

“We held our congress today and agreed to suspend the 6-weeks old industrial action to enable full academic work to resume at the institution. I want to appeal to the state government to help the management keep to the terms of the agreement and wish to assure that we are committed to the progress of Abiapoly.”

When contacted, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, expressed appreciation to the management and workers of the institution for agreeing to suspend the industrial action.

According to him, “The government will support the management and workers to abide by the terms but most crucially we will support a plan that outlines a sustainable path to regular payment of wages at Abiapoly and maintenance of academic excellence in the school.

“Abia State Polytechnic is uniquely placed to supply the skilled manpower required to drive the industrialisation agenda of the Ikpeazu administration. Even the equipment required to support automation of the production processes that drive the Made-in-Aba and Make-in-Aba agenda are expected to come out of a functionally stable and academically excellent Abiapoly. Whatever the government can do to help the institution play its expected role will be done,” he stated.

With this development, all the workers’ unions at the institution have resumed work.