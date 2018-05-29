Breaking News
Translate

Abe hails Buhari’s success in Ogoni clean-up

On 10:26 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Davies Iheamnachor
PORT HAR-COURT— The Senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to cleaning the polluted environment in Ogoniland.

Magnus Abe
Magnus Abe

Abe, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, for 2019 election, also congratulated President  Buhari on the third anniversary of his administration, stressing that his transparent leadership style was commendable.

Abe,  in a statement Tuesday in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, felicitated with the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly and Nigerians in general as the country marks the 2018 Democracy Day Celebration.

He said, “The efforts of the president so far in ensuring that the clean-up of impacted Ogoni environment is carried out in full is commendable.”

He assured the APC-led Federal Government of the continued support of the people of the state and his senatorial district of people-oriented policies and programmes of the Buhari-led administration.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.