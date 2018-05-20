Abbe lauds Obaseki’s model, vision for basic education

Former Military Governor and Elder statesman, Major General Godwin Abbe (rtd.), has lauded the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s leadership model, noting that Obaseki has provided a pragmatic policy direction for the development of the education sector in the state.



Abbe, who is the Proprietor of Inomwan Foundation School, Benin City, made the submission when he played host to the monitoring team of the ongoing National Personnel Audit (NPA) of basic education schools in the state, led by top management of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), in the state.

Commending the state governor for the initiative to reposition the state’s basic education sub-sector, Abbe noted, “Governor Godwin Obaseki’s ongoing reforms in the basic education sector has set a fantastic pace in repositioning the sector.

“I am extremely proud of the governor, who is doing a great job. His presence in government has made a difference. He is such a quiet worker, who has not insulted the sensibilities of anybody. He is carrying everyone along. With all these, what else do we want?”

He said since the governor assumed office, the clarity in policy pronouncement, body language and implementation of policies have left stakeholders in the basic education sector with a deep sense of satisfaction.

Abbe, who served at various times as the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, noted that the model of governor Obaseki’s repositioning drive has continued to impress serious stakeholders, who are now willing to support the state by contributing to the development and growth of the education sector in the state.

He explained that the model adopted by Governor Obaseki in treating private investors in the education sector as partners in progress will go a long way in strengthening the sector for progress, noting, “Private schools exist to assist governments in the overall development of the society.”

Explaining the benefits in focusing on basic education, Abbe said, “If we get it right at the lower level of education, the kind of future citizens we will produce will be the type that can take any shocks. They will be better prepared to compete favourably with their peers across the globe with confidence and pride.

He appealed to governments at all level to assist proprietors of private schools in teacher training, noting, “The private school proprietors can be assisted in the training of teachers similar to the way teachers in public schools are trained by governments to enhance teaching methods.”