ADC woos S’East politicians

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Action Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday said it has prepared the ground for politicians in the Southeast region to join the party.

This is coming days after former president, Olusegun Obasanjo visited Imo State with his group, Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, which transformed into the ADC.

A 25- member zonal strategy and technical committee set up by ADC, and headed by Mr. Maxi Okwu said that part of its assignment was to welcome decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congess, APC, as well as other political parties from the zone.

Okwu briefly said: “We are saddled with the responsibility of heading the strategy and technical committee arm of our great party, ADC, and to move it to the next level.

“Part of our agenda as a committee is to ensure that the ADC is taken to the grassroots of the southeast region.

“It is also good to let you know that we are starting with the process of receiving thousands of decampees from APC, PDP and other political parties.”