Ogoni clean up has become a political tool, says Gov. Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Ogoni clean up has become a political tool of the APC Federal Government, rather than a strategic environmental project to improve the lives of the people.

Speaking during a special appearance on Silverbird Television Programme, News Hub, Governor Wike said that Ogoni clean up is only mentioned whenever election approaches.

He said: “The issue of Ogoni clean up comes up during every election. It is a political strategy to curry political favour .

“If they are serious, they should use funds from the excess crude, the way they have done for insurgency. The environmental crisis in Ogoni land is a major challenge “.

He criticised the recent bill sent to the National Assembly by the APC Federal Government, noting that it will further divide the country and enslave the people.

He noted that such a bill is not necessary at this time when the country is suffering from challenges centred on sectional governance.

The governor said that in Rivers State, people will always vote for the PDP because he has developed quality projects and programmes for them.

“In all local government areas, we have projects that have touched the lives of the people. Therefore, our projects will campaign for us.

“On the other hand, the APC Federal Government has no projects in Rivers State. There is nothing on ground for them to sell themselves to the people.

“Good governance endears you to the people. We have provided basic amenities and the people are happy with us. I am not an Abuja governor. I am a governor of the people. I am a governor of the people. I stay with my people and I know what my people want”, the governor said.

Governor Wike said that the over 300 major projects executed by his administration has created thousands of jobs for the people.

He noted that there is a digital revolution taking place in the state with the revival of the Information and Communication Technology centre where thousands of youths will be empowered through training and digital skills.

He informed that credible local government elections will be conducted in the state by June 16, 2018.

Ahead of the Local Government Elections, he said that Rivers State PDP has made it a matter of policy to empower women with leadership positions as all 23 Vice Chairmanship Candidates are women.

On the soot challenge, Governor Wike noted that Rivers State Government will continue to take relevant steps to end the menace.

On the forthcoming Presidential polls, Governor Wike said that he is yet to decide on who to support. He said once he makes up his mind, it wont be a secret.

He explained that he is involved in pragmatic governance which abhors white elephant projects. He said all projects started in his first term will be completed before he starts a second term.

Governor Wike added that the State Government is developing a sage