Garba Shehu dishonest, blame Oriented, morally pliable – Reno

My attention has been drawn to attacks on my character by Malam Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Not content with his ad hominem attacks on former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, Garba has turned his attention to me. I congratulate him.

For historical purposes, let me state that It was Garba who first came for me after I proved him a liar for his claim that any attempt to vote out the All Progressive Congress and vote in the Peoples Democratic Party In next year’s elections would mean that Dame Patience will benefit as a ‘looter’.

I proved that not only was this not true, but that Garba Shehu himself is a part and parcel of the PDP.

In his statement calling me a liar, Garba claims that I alleged that he was a Special Assistant in the Buhari Administration for five years.

That claim is either a function of dishonesty or semi literacy because I never made such a claim. I said that Garbs was a Special Assistant in the Obasanjo administration and served that government and the PDP for years. This is a fact and no lie from Garba can change that.

Next up, I thank God that Garba Shehu DID NOT deny writing anti Buhsri statements. But how could he, when I have proof? I must commend him for his honesty in that regard.

Let me now take up Malam Garba Shehu’s other points one by one and expose him for the liar that he is.

Yes, in 2003 when I returned from England, I was a Personal Assistant to a principal officer in the Obasanjo administration. I was a young man in my 20s and I distinguished myself as my boss attested to. I never claimed to be otherwise. However, my office was opposite Garba Shehu’s office as I wrote previously. I thank Garba Shehu for saying I was “personable”, but the truth is the truth. I remind Garba that that principal officer is still alive and well as are other witnesses.

But even if Garba Shehu denies that his office was opposite mine, at least he was forced to admit that he worked at the Presidential Villa at the same time I did for a PDP administration.

Since that is the case, what moral standing does Garba Shehu have for today writing and releasing statements against the same Peoples Democratic Party administration and officials that he once served as an SA Media?

Garba Shehu says he is not an AGIP (Any Government in Power), but then the facts contradict this. What do you call a man who now issues statements for a man and a party he once attacked against the men and party he once praised?

I CAN NEVER DO THAT! Garba is the dog that returned to his vomit.

Between Garba Shehu, a man who serves the people he once attacked and myself, a man who had remained loyal to my party in and out of power, who has moral authority?

If those things Garba once wrote against Buhari are true, then why is Garba Shehu serving Buhari today? If those things which he wrote were lies, then why did Garba Shehu write them? I await Garba Shehu’s answer.

And to show how much of a liar Garba Shehu is, he is toddy claiming that the visa on arrival policy of the Nigerian government is an achievement of the Buhari administration.

This policy was a policy initiated by the Jonathan administration and the Buhari government has no hand in its formulation. However, when a government is desperate for achievements, it will clutch at straws.

Again, Garba Shehu claimed the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State as an achievement of his achievement-less government. Such desperation! A simple Google search will prove this claim to be a fallacy.

The fact is that nobody in the Buhari administration can take the #BuhariChallenge and name even one project that the Buhari government has initiated, started and completed in the last three years.

This is the reason why paid vuvuzelas of the Buhari administration will keep directing their fallacious tongues at people like me who expose their desperate lies.

Reno Omokri

Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies.