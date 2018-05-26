Police Recruitment: JAMB screens 37,000 candidates in 156 CBT centres

Bwari (Abuja) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted test for over 37, 000 candidates seeking police jobs at 156 CBT centres nationwide, the registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has said.

Oloyede made this known at the sideline of the 2018 Nigerian Police recruitment examinations, conducted at the JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) centre at Bwari in the FCT.

The registrar said over 37, 000 candidates were assessed at 156 CBT centres nationwide for the police recruitment.

He said the candidates, who wrote the examinations at no cost to the board would not have a cut-off mark for assessment, adding that the type of questions they answer was at the discretion of the board.

The possibility of being shortlisted, he explained, would be determined by number of vacancies available in the police, as well as the performance of the candidates.

Oloyede noted that JAMB’s role was to assist in ensuring that the qualifications the candidates claimed were authentic and that those who were screened sat for the examinations.

The registrar restated JAMB’s commitment to operate a transparent system in conducting examinations in the country.

According to him, the board is committed to ensuring and delivering a transparent system that works when enforced; We have conducted exams for about 16 agencies this year.

Oloyede said the board conduct examinations for both private and government organisations because of its well established facility and guarantee to deliver.

“We have so many people, who believe in us; agencies who patronise us, particularly, those who want to do things transparently.

“If you want to set rules and want it to be enforced transparently, JAMB will give you the services at a cost you cannot get anywhere because we use an already established facility for that.

“We ensure a set standard. We have conducted exams for about 16 agencies this year and may begin another one in some few weeks,’’ he said.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Training, Mr Istifanus Shettima also said that the police involved JAMB in their recruitment process for 6,000 prospective constables to uphold their standard.

Shettima noted that JAMB had been excellent in conducting examinations and expressed confidence it would ensure that excellent and qualified people join the police.

“We involved JAMB for transparency and in view of the slogan, ‘Change begins with me’ because Change begins with the Nigerian Police,’’ he said.

He added that the examination was being conducted for the applicants free of charge, adding that the minimum qualification for them was the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with five credits, including Mathematics and English. (NAN)