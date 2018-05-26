‘Obaseki too busy developing Edo to be interested in criminal prosecution of PDP members’

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor, on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie has said that the Edo State Govenor Mr. Godwin Obaseki ‘is too busy developing Edo to be interested in criminal prosecution of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members’



Osagie in a statement he signed on Friday accused the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare of making disingenuous and irresponsible move to unjustly pass the blame for the predicament of the PDP leaders who are being tried for fraud on the Edo State governor.

Osagie in the statement said: ‘We are very aware that it is in the character of members of Edo PDP to live in denial and blame others when they confront the nemesis of their own actions.

‘We, however, want to advise them that for once, they should take responsibility for their actions and direct their energy towards soul searching and character reforms.

‘We wish to place on record that Governor Godwin Obaseki, is too busy transforming the fortunes of Edo people destroyed by the PDP, to be interested in their travail with the law.

‘For the past 72 hours, Governor Obaseki has hardly had up to six hours of sleep, from organising a Technical Roundtable on Managing Migration in Nigeria through Development Transformation Programme, in collaboration with the European Union, United Nations and other stakeholders, as well as signing the Edo State Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law 2018, the governor has received a high-powered delegation of the World Bank and held marathon meetings with two federal ministers on how to add more value to the lives of Edo people.

‘The present predicament of the embattled leaders of the dying Edo PDP, is the least of Obaseki’s worries at the moment.

‘We advise them to follow the due process in fulfilling the bail conditions of their members and wish them the best in their date with justice.’