Another 47 abducted in Birnin Gwari

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – There seems to be no let in the orgy of violence and kidnapping in the Birning Gwari axis of Kaduna state as another 47 persons, mostly travellers were reported to have been abducted by bandits in the area between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.



Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Birnin Gwari branch, Danladi Duniya who confirmed the abduction of the travellers on phone in Kaduna said those abducted were traveling in three Volkswagen Golf vehicles from Birnin-Gwari to Kano.

He said each of the vehicle was conveying not less than 7 passengers each, totalling 21 persons.

The chairman also disclosed that yesterday (Tuesday) about 17 people were kidnapped along Kwanan Dutse in the same vicinity.

Danladi Duniya said the incident on Tuesday involved a Sharon bus carrying many passengers, heading toward north and south of the highway.

” today (Wednesday) around 8am another batch of 21 people were abducted near Labi village along the same kaduna -BIrnin Gwari road.

” Today’s victims affected three of our vehicles and each contained 7 passengers making total of 21 persons which include males and females going to Kano for various business activities,” he said.

He also said apart from the three Volkswagen golf cars, people in a trailer and a tanker were also stopped and abducted by the bandits.

” I can’t confirm the number of those inside the trailer and Tanker. But those 21 were taken from vehicles belonging to our members,” he said.

He then called for the quick intervention of the authorities concerned, saying the bandits still operate with impunity along that route, in spite of the reported deployment of soldiers and police to the area.

The state Police public relations officer in the state, Mukhtar Aliyu promised to get the details and get back.