Ambode okays construction of Fagba flyover bridge

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday approved the construction of a flyover bridge at the Fagba intersection to ease the perennial traffic gridlock and reduce travel time within the axis.

Governor Ambode approved the construction of the Fagba Flyover Bridge after an inspection of the ongoing construction of Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge, where he observed the need to holistically address the traffic gridlock around Agege-Iju axis to make Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge more effective.

According to him, the development is in response to the various yearnings of the community in Fagba and several road users plying the Iju-Fagba axis and also in furtherance of his administration’s commitment in ensuring free flow of traffic and reducing man-hour loss across the State.

The Governor said, “Iju Road which is one of the major roads in Lagos State has over the years served as a strategic growth pole in the socio- economic landscape of the State has overgrown its present traffic carrying capacity resulting in the traffic challenges being experienced presently.

“The proposed flyover bridge at Fagba will be constructed concurrently with the ongoing Pen Cinema flyover and accelerated to minimize the inconvenience of the motoring and commuting public during the period of construction.

“The bridge which will have a dual carriageway separated by concrete median barrier will allow seamless flow of traffic into Jonathan Coker for vehicular movement from College Road/Pen Cinema and vice versa for traffic from Jonathan Coker Road that are Iju or College Road bound.”

Besides, Governor Ambode said the Fagba flyover bridge, on completion, would go a long way to improve socio-economic activities, enhance development and safety of the road users in the axis with consequent improve standard of living.

It will be recalled that while the present administration has completed several road projects totaling 130km recently including the network of 21 boundary roads in Alimosho Local Government, it also has other major road projects cumulating in 120km that are currently ongoing across the State.