Dickson engages Northern Govs, leaders on restructuring , fiscal federalism 

The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has, in line with his resolve to deepen the clamour for the restructuring of the country, intensified consultation with Governors and leaders of Northern extraction, in a bid to get the buy-in of the governors and leaders on the restructuring of Nigeria.

Dickson and El-Rufai
Governor Dickson, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said he is passionate about the unity and stability of Nigeria and believes the only way to put the country on the path of peace, prosperity and stability is to  return it to fiscal federalism and devolve  power to the federating units through restructuring.

The statement said “Governor Dickson visited the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at his Government House in Kaduna and held a closed-door meeting with him. El-rufai was Chairman of APC Committee on Restructuring. Both governors are expected to address the press.

Mr. Agbo also said that Dickson will also visit and hold consultative meetings with other governors in the region. The  consultation will be concluded in June before the political atmosphere heats up.

He said restructuring will guarantee a free, fair, stable and egalitarian Nigeria which every ethnic nationality would be proud to call his country.

While calling on Nigerians to support the reorganisation of the nation, the Governor averred  that those calling for true federalism, devolution of power and resource control are patriots and should be commended.

The statement reads thus:

” In fulfillment of Governor Dickson’s resolve to dialogue with the leaders and Governors of Northern extraction, he has, from Sunday, 20th May,  commenced his visits to Northern Governors and  leaders of the region to further  consult and dialogue with them with the view to getting their buy-in on the restructuring of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the  Governor has visited the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on Sunday in Government House, Kaduna, and held close door meeting with him. The two governors will  address jointly the press.

“The dialogue with the  governors and leaders will be concluded in June before the 2019 political activities heat up.. Restructuring is not an end in itself but a means to an end. A restructured Nigeria will calm frayed nerves, address the national question i.e the basis of our unity as a people and enhance the peace and stability of the nation.”

 


