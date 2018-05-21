Dickson engages Northern Govs, leaders on restructuring , fiscal federalism 

The Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has, in line with his resolve to deepen the clamour for the restructuring of the country, intensified consultation with Governors and leaders of Northern extraction, in a bid to get the buy-in of the governors and leaders on the restructuring of Nigeria.

Governor Dickson, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, said he is passionate about the unity and stability of Nigeria and believes the only way to put the country on the path of peace, prosperity and stability is to return it to fiscal federalism and devolve power to the federating units through restructuring.

The statement said “Governor Dickson visited the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at his Government House in Kaduna and held a closed-door meeting with him. El-rufai was Chairman of APC Committee on Restructuring. Both governors are expected to address the press.

Mr. Agbo also said that Dickson will also visit and hold consultative meetings with other governors in the region. The consultation will be concluded in June before the political atmosphere heats up.

He said restructuring will guarantee a free, fair, stable and egalitarian Nigeria which every ethnic nationality would be proud to call his country.

While calling on Nigerians to support the reorganisation of the nation, the Governor averred that those calling for true federalism, devolution of power and resource control are patriots and should be commended.

“The dialogue with the governors and leaders will be concluded in June before the 2019 political activities heat up.. Restructuring is not an end in itself but a means to an end. A restructured Nigeria will calm frayed nerves, address the national question i.e the basis of our unity as a people and enhance the peace and stability of the nation.”